Many Wyoming families and individuals impacted by dyslexia will join Governor Mark Gordon as he signs a proclamation declaring October as Dyslexia Awareness Month. The event will be held in the Governor's Ceremonial Conference Room in the Capitol at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The public and media are invited to attend.
About Dyslexia
- Dyslexia is a neurological learning difference that is the most common learning disability. It affects the phonological portions of the brain, which makes it difficult for dyslexics to read and spell.
- 10-20% of the population has dyslexia
- Up to 80% of students with a Specific Learning Disability in Reading have dyslexia.
- Proper teacher training in the signs and symptoms of dyslexia and intensive, explicit, systematic phonic interventions in reading and spelling are proven to teach students with dyslexia to proficiently read and spell.
- Wyoming has had a Dyslexia Law since 2012. The amended law is now the Senate File 0032, Reading Assessment and Intervention, to screen students for the signs of dyslexia and other reading disorders in kindergarten through grade three and provide teacher training and intervention
Here is the Proclamation:
WHEREAS, the purpose of this proclamation is to increase public awareness of dyslexia; and
WHEREAS, Dyslexia is a neurobiological difference, often inherited, that makes it difficult for people to read, write, and spell which can impede reading comprehension and vocabulary growth; and
WHEREAS, Dyslexia has nothing to do with intelligence, can occur in up to 20% of the population, regardless of race, socioeconomic or educational background, and
WHEREAS, Literacy is a critical skill need for educational and career success and socioemotional wellbeing and students who do not read proficiently by grade 3 are four times more likely not to graduate from high school; and
WHEREAS, the 66th Legislature of the State of Wyoming passed Senate File 0032, Reading Assessment and Intervention, to screen students for the signs of dyslexia and other reading disorders in kindergarten through grade three and provide teacher training and intervention; and
WHEREAS, the State of Wyoming encourages all educators, schools, students and parents to increase awareness and understanding of dyslexia this month and throughout the year;
NOW, THEREFORE, I, Mark Gordon, Governor of the State of Wyoming do hereby proclaim this as official recognition of October as DYSLEXIA AWARENESS MONTH In Wyoming.