The draws and competition times for the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper have been completed and the Laramie County Community College Rodeo team will have an athlete in action on every day but Wednesday at the biggest college rodeo event of the year.

All competitors will get three opportunities to compete including at least one round during an evening performance.

It all kicks off on Sunday with the traditional Bulls, Broncs, and Breakaway day where both Dixon Tattrie and Griffin Koester will be making their debuts at the CNFR in bull riding along with junior Payton Feyder who is making her second consecutive trip to the rodeo in breakaway.

On Monday, all six contestants will be in action though out the slack rounds with Tattrie and Koester jumping on their second bulls and Feyder will be take on her second calf of the rodeo. Making their CNFR debuts will be Chance Derner in tie down and Reece Wadhams in team roping with his partner Rio Nutter from the University of Wyoming. Senior Bernard Girard will also be getting his second CNFR started in steer wrestling.

Tuesday is the final day of slack rounds and will also feature the first night of performances and it will be a busy one for Girard with a go in the morning slack to go with a performance run which mirrors his CNFR experience from 2022 where he also had two goes on Tuesday.

The morning slack will bring Wadhams and Derner back for their second goes and the performance will also feature the final guaranteed bull rides of the CNFR for Tattrie and Koester.

Wednesday will be an off day for all six Laramie County competitors.

Wadhams and his partner will return to the arena floor on Thursday night for the third go in team roping and the rodeo scheduled goes for the Golden Eagles will conclude on Friday night when Derner and Feyder complete their third opportunities.

The top 12 scores in each event will earn a place in Saturday’s finals and LCCC is looking to keep up their success which has seen at least one participant in the finals the past two seasons including Stephan Tonita (bull riding) in 2021 and Sage Miller (saddle bronc) in 2022.