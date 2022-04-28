Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. High 54F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 33F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.