The City of Cheyenne Compost Facility (3714 Windmill Rd.) will be open on Sundays for the summer months.
Starting Sunday, May 1st and running through Friday, September 30th the compost facility will be open 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. for drop offs only.
No sales or loading of compost, prepared topsoil, or mulch will be done on Sundays.
The Compost Facility will also continue with their regular business hours on Tuesday through Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For more information about the Compost Facility, call 307-632-5518