Thirty-four youth to receive Congressional Award medals from Wyoming’s U.S. Delegation this Sunday

On Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Cheyenne Civic Center, the Wyoming Congressional Award Council will hold its annual state award ceremony to honor youth from across Wyoming who have earned Congressional Award medals.

Senator John Barrasso, Senator Cynthia Lummis, and Congresswoman Liz Cheney will present together to the youth who have been approved to receive medals this year.

The Congressional Award was established by The United States Congress in 1979 to recognize initiative, service, and achievement in young people ages 13.5 – 23.

“Despite the pandemic these youth worked and volunteered, set goals, and turned those goals into reality. They put everything behind their wish or goal and have earned what very few have, a Bronze, Silver, or Gold Congressional Award medal,” said Pat Thomas, WCAC Board President.

Harris Tanner, Gold Medalist, a junior at Rawlins High School says “While working on my voluntary public service goal, I spent a lot of time with the elderly women in my community. As I spent more and more time with them, I developed relationships with them that I will never lose and am forever grateful for. Being able to have those friends in my community and looking out for them truly changed me and made me much more selfless and taught me so much. Being a part of this program made me a more caring, driven, and motivated individual.”

To earn a Congressional Award medal, participants must meet certain requirements in four programs areas, including 100-400 hours of voluntary public service over a seven-to-twenty-four-month period.

For more information about the requirements see https://www.wcac.us/program-requirements.

The Congressional Award remains Congress’ only charity and the highest honor a member of the U.S. Senate or House of Representatives may bestow on a youth civilian.

Earning The Congressional Award is a proactive and enriching way to get involved.

This is not an award for past accomplishments.

Instead, youth are honored for setting personally challenging goals and meeting the needs of their community.

The program is non-partisan, voluntary, and non-competitive.

WCAC’s mission is to encourage Wyoming youth to a lifetime of community engagement by recognizing their initiative, achievement, and service.

We are the only state with an office of this type and provide scholarship dollars to Gold Medalists, and support to all participants and advisors.