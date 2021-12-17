Marsha Connour received the 2021 Rob Cleveland Award at the Annual Laramie County Fire Chiefs Association (LCFCA) dinner and awards banquet, Wednesday, December 8.
Fire Chief John Kopper presented Connour with the award and said the Rob Cleveland award represents the unwavering dedication and commitment to the community.
"Rob led by example with honesty, courage, honor, and dignity to support and encourage those around him," Kopper said. "His service to public safety in Laramie County and the surrounding communities set an example of true leadership for all responders. The recipient of this award has gone above and beyond to show their support and coordination to the Laramie County Fire Chiefs Association. The commitment to service over the last year has shown exemplary leadership which emulates the values set by Rob Cleveland."
Kopper thanked Connour for her continued commitment and dedication to our organization.
Local 279, we echoed those thoughts on Marsha's commitment to our fire department and community.