The Director of the Wyoming Department of Corrections, Daniel Shannon, issued a follow-up statement announcing the conclusion of the review into the role the Department played in the failure of convicted murderer Dale Eaton to appear in the Seventh District Court before District Judge Daniel Forgey on Friday, January 21st.
“In our review, we exhausted every avenue of communication to include a thorough analysis of all electronic communications related to inmate transports; we have conducted numerous interviews, collected statements from Departmental staff, as well as from other Agencies.
“Our Department unequivocally asserts we never received the transport order for inmate Eaton to attend this important January 2022 hearing. The process broke down exterior to the WDOC and inmate Eaton appropriately remained in our custody at his assigned facility.”