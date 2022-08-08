Thursday, August 11, Cheyenne Police Chief Mark Francisco and Sheriff Danny Glick are battling it out during the Frontier Lions Club’s Shoot for Sight event.
The BB gun shooting competition is a fundraiser, providing eyeglasses, eye surgeries, and eye exams to those in need.
Each year, a traveling trophy goes to the winning team. The last time we squared off, the Police Department took home the trophy. This year, we are defending the title.
If you would like to help this cause, the Frontier Lions Club is accepting donations which can be mailed to Lion Mike Martin, 305 East 28th Street, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
Raffle tickets will also be available for purchase at the event, beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the Laramie County Fairgrounds Archer Complex.
The grand prize is an official Red Ryder BB gun autographed by Chief Francisco and Sheriff Glick.