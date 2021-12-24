There are many programs throughout the year that bring area law enforcement closer to community in a positive way – and the annual “Shop with a Cop” is one of the most popular and connects with kids during the holidays.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol hosted the Laramie County Shop with a Cop at the Walmart in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Thanks to generous support from the community, 31 children will have gifts under the tree and food on the table.

The Shop with a Cop event involves all area departments, including Laramie County Sheriff’s Department, Cheyenne Police Department, Pine Bluffs Police Department, and Wyoming State Parks, who all assisted with the event.

Cheyenne Police Department said, “This meaningful program helps us build relationships with our community and spread a little holiday cheer to those in need.”

Each child was provided a $150 gift card for the shopping spree and a food basket provided by Jennie Gordon, First Lady of Wyoming's Wyoming Hunger Initiative.

Once they were finished shopping, the gifts were wrapped, and a meal was provided for them and the family with help from the First Lady’s Hunger Initiative.

First Lady Jennie Gordon said, “Shop with a Cop has taken place across the state this month where law enforcement agencies shop with identified students for Christmas presents. Wyoming Hunger Initiative joined the team last year to ensure that every child had a meal basket to take home to their family at the conclusion of the event. We are proud of our law enforcement here at Wyoming Hunger Initiative and are honored to join this meaningful program.”

This was a very happy time for the kids who were not as fortunate as others.

Special thanks to those who gave donations, the Wyoming Highway Patrol for coordinating the event each year, and Walmart Supercenter Cheyenne - Livingston Ave for hosting.

Also thanks to the volunteers who assisted in wrapping the presents, to Walmart and Blue Ribbon Lawn and Landscape Company for helping make this time of the year memorable for these students.