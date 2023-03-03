On February 24, 2023, Probation and Parole Agent Laura Vaselin was
presented with the Community Partner of the Year Award by the Casper
Police Department.
The following is an excerpt of the speech that was given at the awards
ceremony:
"Laura Vaselin is being recognized as the Casper Police Department
Community Partner of the year. Laura has been working at the
Wyoming Department of Corrections for eight years. Two and half of
those years have been with the Probation and Parole Division in
Casper, Wyoming. Throughout 2021 and 2022, Ms. Vaselin has
worked side by side with law enforcement regardless of the difficulty
or intensity of the situation. She does not hesitate to respond at any
hour of the day, nor in any weather condition as well as standing side
by side with law enforcement in some of the most horrific conditions
imaginable. Laura has even been known to come in on days off to
assist when needed and is willing to answer phone calls day and
night. Aside from being a valuable partner with Casper Police
Department, Laura has made an impact on the community that is
unmatched. Her service and support of law enforcement should be
used as an example to others in the community. With partners like
her, Casper Police Department is guaranteed to succeed."
Ms. Vaselin began her career with Wyoming Department of Corrections
(WDOC) in July of 2014 as a Correctional Officer at the Wyoming Women's
Center (WWC). While at WWC, she was a Department Recruiter, Field
Training Officer, (FTO) a Member of the Corrections Emergency Response
Team (CERT) and a Transport Officer.
Agent Vaselin transferred to the Casper Field Office as a Probation and
Parole Agent in November of 2019. As an Agent, she continues to be a FTO,
as well as a Thinking for a Change (T4C) Instructor and an OC Instructor
through Reflex. As the WDOC K9 coordinator and law enforcement liaison
Laura organizes monthly Compliance Inspections in collaboration with the
Casper Police Department and WDOC Investigative Services Unit (ISU).
Department Director Shannon congratulates Laura on this distinguished
recognition and commented “Agent Vaseline represents the best of our
Department and we greatly appreciate her leadership and community
commitment. Congratulations on this well-deserved recognition Ms. Vaselin.”