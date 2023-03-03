On February 24, 2023, Probation and Parole Agent Laura Vaselin was

presented with the Community Partner of the Year Award by the Casper

Police Department.

The following is an excerpt of the speech that was given at the awards

ceremony:

"Laura Vaselin is being recognized as the Casper Police Department

Community Partner of the year. Laura has been working at the

Wyoming Department of Corrections for eight years. Two and half of

those years have been with the Probation and Parole Division in

Casper, Wyoming. Throughout 2021 and 2022, Ms. Vaselin has

worked side by side with law enforcement regardless of the difficulty

or intensity of the situation. She does not hesitate to respond at any

hour of the day, nor in any weather condition as well as standing side

by side with law enforcement in some of the most horrific conditions

imaginable. Laura has even been known to come in on days off to

assist when needed and is willing to answer phone calls day and

night. Aside from being a valuable partner with Casper Police

Department, Laura has made an impact on the community that is

unmatched. Her service and support of law enforcement should be

used as an example to others in the community. With partners like

her, Casper Police Department is guaranteed to succeed."

Ms. Vaselin began her career with Wyoming Department of Corrections

(WDOC) in July of 2014 as a Correctional Officer at the Wyoming Women's

Center (WWC). While at WWC, she was a Department Recruiter, Field

Training Officer, (FTO) a Member of the Corrections Emergency Response

Team (CERT) and a Transport Officer.

Agent Vaselin transferred to the Casper Field Office as a Probation and

Parole Agent in November of 2019. As an Agent, she continues to be a FTO,

as well as a Thinking for a Change (T4C) Instructor and an OC Instructor

through Reflex. As the WDOC K9 coordinator and law enforcement liaison

Laura organizes monthly Compliance Inspections in collaboration with the

Casper Police Department and WDOC Investigative Services Unit (ISU).

Department Director Shannon congratulates Laura on this distinguished

recognition and commented “Agent Vaseline represents the best of our

Department and we greatly appreciate her leadership and community

commitment. Congratulations on this well-deserved recognition Ms. Vaselin.”