The Cheyenne City Council will hold a Work Session on Friday, December 17th at 12:00 p.m.

The purpose of the Work Session is to receive information related to the Fiscal year 2021 Audit conducted by MHP, LLC.

The meeting will only be available to watch remotely. A Zoom link is available below and on the City’s Electronic Conference Meeting webpage at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm. Video will also be streamed on the City’s Facebook page.

No public comment will be taken during the work session and no other business will be conducted.

URL link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88639941930?pwd=cnZkY2JoOEx3cGlDOWt4ZlUwT1Zxdz09

Passcode: WS12172021

Call in Access: 669-900-6833

Webinar ID: 886 3994 1930

Passcode: 0960521898