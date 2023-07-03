After highly successful shows throughout the nation from Florida to California and Texas to Wyoming, Nashville recording artist, songwriter and rancher, Eli Mosley brings a high energy and entertaining show to the Buckin’ A Saloon at the Cheyenne Frontier Days.

Listen once to his music or see one of Eli Mosley’s shows, you’ll understand that he is a performer to watch.

Ever since he saw Tracy Byrd on stage at six years old, he knew he would be a country music artist.

To prepare, he learned to play the guitar, graduated with a university degree in both music and business and spent 6 years in the US Marine Corps.

He has released three Nashville recorded and produced albums at Ocean Way Studio, Studio West and Sound Emporium.

Radio stations are playing his music throughout the nation.

He has toured extensively since 2016. Eli has performed at such venues as the Nebraska State Fair, the Cody Nite Rodeo and this summer at Country Thunder.

He performs with three other musicians in his band (electric guitar, bass guitar, drums and acoustic guitar). He has opened for Tracy Byrd, Tracy Lawrence, Joe Nichols, Tyler Farr, Jana Kramer, Parmalee, Jake Owen, Maren Morris, Walker Hayes and more.

Eli performed for five years at the prestigious BMI Island Hopper Songwriters Festival and is beginning to turn heads with his song writing abilities as established song writers collaborate with him. His shows rock, are real country and are family friendly. Watch out world! If you don’t know Eli now, you will in the near future!

Here is the YouTube link to a video of Eli’s performance at the Dallas Bull: "Rock Bottom" Here is the YouTube link to his award winning song: "Our Song" . You can find the rest of his songs on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Pandora or any other online media sites.