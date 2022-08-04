Persons wishing to run for board of trustees for Laramie County school districts or Laramie County Community College can file their applications with the Laramie County Clerk’s office Aug. 10 through 29. Elections for school and college boards of trustees are held in conjunction with the Nov. 8 General Election. All positions are four-year terms.
Applications will be accepted for four positions on the Laramie County School District 1 (LCSD#1) board-–one at-large and one representative each for Areas 1, 2 and 3. Candidates for area representative must reside in the area they seek to represent and are elected by voters residing within the respective area. The LCSD#1 residence areas largely equate to the district’s triads with Area 1 – South; Area 2 – East; and Area 3 – Central.
Laramie County School District #2 has three at-large and one Area D representative position open. The resident representative must reside in Area D.
Candidates cannot file for both an at-large and a residence area position under state law restricting candidates’ names from appearing more than once on the general election ballot.
Candidates can find their school district residence area by entering their address under Find My Voter Info at https://tinyurl.com/5bt4hnfs .