Primary Election Day is August 16, but voters may cast their ballots early beginning Friday, July 1, when the Laramie County Clerk opens the polling place in the atrium of the county building at 309 W. 20th Street in Cheyenne.

Clerk Debra Lee said the atrium polling site will be open to voters from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, from July 1 through August 15, with the exception of county holidays. Voters will enter the atrium door on Carey Avenue to vote or register. Sample ballots will also be available for voters to take home.

Lee said there are a few changes from previous elections. The most significant change is the voter ID law that requires voters to present an acceptable ID before receiving their ballot at the polls. Among the IDs a voter can present are a Wyoming driver’s license, Wyoming ID, student ID from the University of Wyoming, a Wyoming community college or public school, a driver’s license or ID from another state, a valid U.S. passport, a U.S. military ID, tribal ID, or valid Medicare or Medicaid card. Persons who do not have one of these IDs may obtain one free of charge from the Wyoming Department of Transportation Driver’s Services, 777-3835.

Laramie County uses voting equipment from Elections Systems & Software (ES&S), headquartered in Omaha, NE. The machines were procured by the Secretary of State’s office in 2020. Lee said Laramie County recently acquired an ES&S ballot scanner and tabulator for early and Election Day voting. Voters this year will insert their marked paper ballot into the scanner to count their votes. Lee said the same scanners are used at polling places throughout the state.

The Clerk’s office announced there will be Saturday early voting on July 30 at a satellite site at the Burns Plex, 327 S Main, in Burns. Voting hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and it’s open to all Laramie County voters.

Not yet registered? You can register at the County Clerk’s office in the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W 20th St. or at an early site or on Election Day. Requirements for registration include U.S. citizenship, Laramie County residency, age 18 by the date of the election, not adjudicated mentally incompetent, and if convicted of a felony, voting rights must have been restored. Restoration of voting rights is automatic for first-time nonviolent felons who completed their supervision or were discharged from an institution on or after Jan. 1, 2010. New registrants need to bring their driver’s license or state-issued ID, US military ID, US passport, Wyoming student ID, or tribal ID.

Next week, the Clerk’s office will mail Primary Election absentee ballots to more than 1400 voters who have requested them. Lee said voters who want to request an absentee ballot may call the election office (307) 633-4242 or email election@laramiecountywy.gov with subject line Absentee your name. Provide your name as it appears on the voter registration list, date of birth, residential address in the county, mailing address, party affiliation, and contact telephone number.

Lee reminds voters there are three types of ballots for the Primary Election –Democratic, Republican and nonpartisan. Voters will receive the ballot matching their voter registration. Persons who wish to change party affiliation must complete a new voter registration application, either at the Clerk’s office or at a polling place.

The County Clerk will conduct public test of voting machines in advance of early voting on Thurs., June 30, at 10:30 a.m. in the atrium. Political parties, candidates, media and the public are invited to observe the test and familiarize themselves with ballot and the voting equipment.

For more information on elections or voter registration, visit https://elections.laramiecountyclerk.com/ or call the election office of the county clerk at (307) 633-4242.