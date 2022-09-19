The November General Election takes place Nov. 8, but voters can cast their ballots early beginning Friday, Sept. 23, when the Laramie County Clerk opens the polling site in the atrium of the county building at 309 W. 20th St. in Cheyenne.
Clerk Debra Lee said the atrium polling site will be open to voters from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, from Sept. 23 through Nov. 7, with the exception of county holidays. Voters will enter the atrium door on Carey Avenue to vote or register. Sample ballots will also be available for voters to take home.
Voters are reminded to present acceptable identification in order to receive a ballot. Among the IDs a voter can present are: Wyoming driver’s license, Wyoming ID, student ID from the University of Wyoming, a Wyoming community college or public school, a driver’s license or ID from another state, a valid U.S. passport, a U.S. military ID, tribal ID, or valid Medicare or Medicaid card. Persons who do not have one of these documents may obtain one free of charge from the Wyoming Department of Transportation Driver’s Services, (307) 777-3835.
Not yet registered? You can register through Oct. 24 at the County Clerk’s election office in the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St., or during early voting or on Election Day. Requirements for registration include U.S. citizenship, Laramie County residency, age 18 by the date of the election, not adjudicated mentally incompetent, and if convicted of a felony, voting rights must have been restored. New registrants need to bring their driver’s license or state-issued ID, US military ID, US passport, Wyoming student ID, or tribal ID.
Next week, the Clerk’s office will mail General Election absentee ballots to the nearly 4000 voters who have requested them. Lee said registered voters who want an absentee ballot may call the election office (307) 633-4242 or email election@laramiecountywy.gov with subject line Absentee your name. Persons requesting a ballot must provide their name as it appears on the voter registration list, date of birth, residential address in the county, mailing address and contact telephone number.
The County Clerk will conduct a public test of voting equipment in advance of early voting on Thurs., Sept. 22, at 10:00 a.m. in the atrium. Political parties, candidates, media and the public are invited to observe the test and familiarize themselves with the ballot and the voting equipment. For more information on elections or voter registration, visit https://elections.laramiecountyclerk.com/ or call the election office of the county clerk at (307) 633-4242.