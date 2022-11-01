Clerk’s office will receive absentee ballots delivered up to 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.

Offices of the Laramie County Clerk, except for Real Estate and Recording, will be closed for business on Tues., Nov. 8, due to the General Election.

The reason for the closure is that staff will be managing and assisting election judges at vote centers during the Primary Election.

Offices closed on General Election Day are Motor Vehicle Titles, Marriage Licenses, Administration, Finance, and the Records Center.

The Clerk’s election office will respond to voters’ questions on Election Day, and the office will continue to receive voters’ absentee ballots until 7:00 p.m. on the day of the election.

Voters can also deposit their absentee ballots in the official ballot drop box located outside the Laramie County Governmental Complex, Carey Avenue between 19th and 20 St.

The drop box will close at 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.

Absentee ballots delivered after the 7:00 p.m. Election Day deadline will not be counted.

Voters with Election Day questions may call 633-4242.

Normal business hours for all offices of the County Clerk will resume on Weds., Nov. 9.