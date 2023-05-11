Laramie County Library System’s Board of Directors has announced that after over 42 years of remarkable service to the organization, County Librarian and Executive Director Carey Hartmann will retire from Laramie County Library System, effective July 1, 2023. Having served as the library’s Executive Director for nearly eight years, Carey’s leadership, vision, and experience helped shape the organization into the outstanding community resource that it is today.

Carey began her career with the library in November 1980 when she joined the organization’s Children’s Division. She continued working in positions of increasing responsibility before ultimately being appointed as the County Librarian in August 2015. She holds a Master of Library Science degree from the University of Arizona and has served the library profession through her roles with the American Library Association, Wyoming Library Association, and other committees and organizations.

Her impact on Laramie County Library System cannot be understated. Carey led the library through the COVID-19 pandemic, balancing the need to provide vital community services with a dedication to protecting employees and community members. She played a pivotal role in successfully opening the new library building in 2007 and has tirelessly worked to expand the innovative services offered in the Cheyenne, Burns, and Pine Bluffs libraries and on the bookmobile.

Laramie County Library System Board of Directors has appointed Laura Block, Deputy Director of Operations, as the Interim Director effective July 1, 2023. Laura has served the organization for 21 years, and been a member of the Leadership Team for 19 years. She holds a Master of Science in Administration degree and a Senior Professional in Human Resources certification. Laura has served on the library’s Administration Team since 2012.

The Board of Directors has contracted with the library recruitment agency Bradbury Miller Associates to search for Laramie County Library System’s new Executive Director (County Librarian). The public will have opportunities to provide input and hear from candidates during the search process.

Laramie County Library System will host a public retirement celebration to honor Carey on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 10am. More details on the event will be forthcoming.

The Board of Directors would like to congratulate Carey on an incredible career, and are looking forward to celebrating and acknowledging her many achievements in the coming weeks. They are also committed to appointing a new Executive Director and County Librarian who remains dedicated to serving the community and meeting the organization’s mission to “be a hub for engagement, literacy and learning, and lifelong curiosity and discovery.”