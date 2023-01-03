District Court Judge Steven Sharpe administered the oath of office to newly elected Laramie County officials this morning. There was a full house in the Commissioners Board Room, as Commissioners Troy Thompson, Gunnar Malm and Linda Heath, as well as Sheriff Brian Kozak, County Clerk Debra Lee, County Treasurer Tammy Deisch, County Assessor Ken Guille and County Coroner Rebecca Reid swore to protect and defend the constitution.

After the ceremony, Sheriff Brian Kozak announced the appointment of a new command staff.

"Now the hard work begins," Kozak said, "Fulfilling what we said we would do. It's exciting."

Sylvia Hackl was sworn in as District Attorney, replacing the controversial leadership of Leigh Ann Manlove. Hackl said her first order of business would be to hold a staff meeting with the employees of the office.

"I'm excited to get started. The transition precluded me from doing anything other than observing information and learning, so its nice to be onboard and ready to work," Hackl said. Hackl said she would move quickly to fill the open positions in the District Attorney's office.

County Commissioner Gunnar Malm has been through this before. He was elected to a second term in November.

"I'm starting my second term, and I'm really grateful for the opportunity to serve the residents of Laramie County again," Malm said. "I'm excited to continue serving and think that we have an amazing community."

Malm said his first actions would be to attend meetings on public works and roads. He's also looking ahead to the legislative session that starts next week.