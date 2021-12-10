The school district reports that From Friday, November 19 through Thursday, December 2, 51 students and eight staff members tested positive for COVID-19 at Alta Vista, Anderson, Arp, Bain, Buffalo Ridge, Cole, Davis, Dildine, Fairview/Lebhart, Freedom, Goins, Hebard, Henderson, Hobbs, Jessup, Meadowlark, Pioneer Park, Prairie Wind, Rossman, Saddle Ridge, and Sunrise elementary schools, Carey, Johnson, and McCormick junior high schools, the Transportation Department, and Central, East, and South high schools.
Individuals contacting anyone who tested positive will receive guidance.
Students, parents, and staff members should wear face coverings. Individuals feeling ill or exhibiting any COVID-19 symptoms should stay home and contact a health care provider.