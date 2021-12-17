The school district reports that from Friday, Dec. 3 through Thursday, December 9, 29 students and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19 at Alta Vista, Anderson, Arp, Bain, Baggs, Davis, Deming/Miller, Fairview/ Lebhart Elementary, Gilchrist, Goins, Hebard, Hobbs, Meadowlark, Pioneer Park, and Saddle Ridge elementary schools; Carey Junior High and McCormick Junior High schools, Central, and East high schools.
Those who directly contacted individuals who tested positive will receive guidance.
Students, parents, and staff are encouraged to wear face coverings, and if individuals feel ill or exhibit COVID-19 symptoms should stay home and contact a health care provider.