As of Friday July 22, 2022 the number of positive COVID-19 cases (conﬁrmed positives) identiﬁed in comprehensive testing conducted during this week’s test at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution was 24. The facility will update to Yellow status Sunday July 24, 2022 based upon the Departments Response Plan for Facilities. All other WDOC facilities continue in the Green

status.

Surveillance testing of 20% of staff and inmates at WMCI will begin during the week of July 25, 2022.

Facility will resume normal operations Monday July 25, 2022.

Total number of inmate deaths in the WDOC to date attributed to Covid-19: 9

Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution (WMCI) Torrington

Positive Covid Cases: 24

Staff 13

Inmates 11

Working with the Wyoming Department of Health (WDOH), all positive inmate cases are medically monitored and managed by the Department and our health care provider (Corizon Health, Inc.) in accordance with WDOH and CDC guidelines.

The Department continues to conduct rigorous surveillance testing at all sites as necessary and will provide additional information as it becomes available.