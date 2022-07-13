As of Wednesday July 14 2022 the number of positive COVID-19 cases (confirmed positives) identified in comprehensive surveillance samplings conducted during this weeks test at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution was 59. The facility remains in Red status based upon the Departments Response Plan for Facilities. All other WDOC facilities continue in the Green status.

Comprehensive testing of staff and inmates will again be conducted Monday July 18, 2022. Facility operations will resume normal operations tomorrow morning with the exception of quarantine and isolation units, which will remain restricted. In-person visitation will remain suspended and visitation is limited to video visits until the status of the facility falls below the current Red status.

Total number of inmate deaths in the WDOC to date attributed to Covid-19: 9

Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution (WMCI) Torrington

Positive Covid Cases: 59

Staff 8

Inmates 51

Working with the Wyoming Department of Health (WDOH), all positive inmate cases are medically monitored and managed by the Department and our health care provider (Corizon Health, Inc.) in accordance with WDOH and CDC guidelines. The Department continues to conduct rigorous surveillance testing at all sites as necessary and will provide additional information as it becomes available.