Rev3Endurance is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated return of the Cowboy Tough Adventure Race, proudly sponsored by Visit Cheyenne. This exhilarating race will challenge participants to push their limits and embrace their inner cowboy toughness amidst the breathtaking landscapes of Wyoming. “Rev3Endurance is thrilled to once again host races in Wyoming and working with Visit Cheyenne to host a world class Cowboy Tough adventure race,” said Mike Spiller, spokesperson for Rev3Endurance.

The Cowboy Tough Race offers three distinct race options to cater to athletes of varying skill levels and interests. On August 12, 2023,adventure seekers will have the opportunity to choose between the 24-hour race, 8-hour race, or the 4-hour adventure race designed specifically for beginners and families.

24-Hour Race:

A race that will put racers endurance to the ultimate test. With sections reaching over 8,000 feet in elevation, this race promises awe-inspiring views, thrilling mountain biking trails, and challenging trekking sections. Brace yourself for two paddle sections that will have you conquering the winds and experiencing the untamed spirit of the Wild West.

8-Hour Race:

Tailored for beginner to intermediate level participants and set against the stunning backdrop of the Laramie Mountains at Curt Gowdy State Park, this race will take participants on a journey encompassing running, biking, paddling, and navigating their way through the rugged terrain. Covering an estimated distance of 50 miles, including 2-4 miles of paddling, 8-12 miles of trekking, and 25+ miles of mountain biking, this race guarantees an unforgettable experience.

4-Hour Adventure Race:

Lasso a friend or two and dive into the world of adventure racing. Designed for beginners and families, the 4-hour adventure race at Curt Gowdy State Park promises an excellent introduction to the thrill and excitement of adventure racing. Get ready to run, bike, paddle, and navigate your way through the park's stunning trails, while creating memories sure to last a lifetime.

Race participants can look forward to the Camp Russell Shelter at Curt Gowdy State Park serving as the race headquarters. Conveniently located just 30 minutes from Cheyenne, Wyoming, the park provides ample parking and camping options within walking distance of the race venue.

"Rev 3 Endurance Cowboy Tough Adventure Race is a testament to the indomitable spirit and rugged beauty of Wyoming," said Domenic Bravo, CEO for Visit Cheyenne. "We are excited to partner with Rev3Endurance to showcase our state's natural wonders and provide an exhilarating experience for participants of all skill levels."

Registration for the Rev 3 Endurance Cowboy Tough Adventure Race is now open. To learn more about the race and secure your spot, please visit: www.rev3endurance.com/cowboy-tough-adventure-race.