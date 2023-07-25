Opening night of the 2023 PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Camping World Team Series season featured two PBR World Champions leading their team to victory, a double-shut out, an MVP posting the first 90-point ride of the season and a rookie coming off the bench to secure a victory for his team.
In the first matchup of the season, the Carolina Cowboys bested the Texas Rattlers in the highest-scoring game of the day thanks to clutch performances from former 2022 PBR World Champion Daylon Swearingen and 2016 PBR World Champion Cooper Davis.
The powerful bovine competitors then bounced back, pitching the third double-shutout in Team Series history by keeping both the 2022 PBR Team Series World Champion Nashville Stampede and the Missouri Thunder off the board.
2022 PBR Teams MVP Jose Vitor Leme got off to a great start to give the Gamblers the edge over the Kansas City Outlaws in the third game, as he surged to an early lead in the 2023 MVP race with the only 90-point ride of the night.
In the final matchup, rookie Elizmar Jeremias came off the bench after the Oklahoma Freedom were awarded a re-ride and led his team to victory over the Arizona Ridge Riders.
The PBR Camping World Team Series event from Cheyenne continues tomorrow, Tuesday, July 25, at 7:45 p.m. MDT. Tickets are still available and can be purchased at the box office or online at PBR.com, or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727.
PBR RidePass on Pluto TV will offer replays of all the PBR Team Series action from Cheyenne. Fans can also tune in to CBS Sports network at 10 p.m. ET for the first three games of the event. On Sunday, July 30, fans can tune in to CBS Television network at noon ET (check your local listings) for the CBS Game of the Week, the Carolina Cowboys at the Arizona Ridge Riders. Click here for the latest programming schedule.