The new school year kicks off next Wednesday, August 24 and our School Resource Officers are excited to get back to doing the work they love - supporting students, connecting with staff, and creating safe learning environments.
Our SRO Unit consists of eight officers and one supervisor, covering Laramie County School District #1.
In addition to the SRO’s going back to school, the Cheyenne Police Department will also be increasing traffic enforcement and strictly enforcing school zone safety laws.
Here are a few safety reminders:
Consider allowing extra time for pick-up and drop-off - drive patiently.
Slow down and obey speed limits.
Stop for school buses.
Eliminate distractions while driving.
Keep an eye out for cyclists and pedestrians.
We are looking forward to a great school year!
__
Meet the SRO Unit:
Pictured:
Sergeant Peete – Supervisor
Officer Allen – Juvenile Diversion
Officer Horne – East High School
Officer Glasby – South High School
Officer Juschka – Johnson Jr. High School
Not pictured:
Officer Hutchinson – Central High School
Officer Johnson – Triumph High School
Officer Mims – Carey Jr. High School
Officer Eddy – McCormick Jr. High School