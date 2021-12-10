The Cheyenne Elks Club is hosting its first annual Holiday Craft Sale from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., Saturday, December 11.
There will be a variety of crafters, artisans, and vendors offering products for sale. Come and buy gifts for others or yourself before the holidays are here and gone.
There will also be a raffle fundraiser where tickets can be purchased to bid on various donated goods. (Need not be present to win.) Lunch will also be available for purchase. Shop to support local businesses, downtown Cheyenne, and the Elks who assist the community’s veterans and youth. For additional information, contact parrishzonta@gmail.com.