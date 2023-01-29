Multi-vehicle accident on I-80 between Elk Mountain and Laramie photo

Multi-vehicle accident on I-80 between Elk Mountain and Laramie
The Wyoming Highway Patrol and emergency crews continue to investigate a collision involving multiple vehicles around mileposts 266 and 261 of Interstate 80 in Carbon County.
 
A total of 44 vehicles collided between the two separate crashes on Interstate 80. There have been injuries reported with these crashes and one confirmed fatality.
 
Non-injured occupants of vehicles involved in the crash have been transported to the Albany County Fairgrounds.
 
The Interstate will be closed for an extended period of time while crews clear debris and vehicles from the roadway.
 
Please check www.wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions or closures.

Tags