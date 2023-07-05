The 92nd Annual "Donkey Derby Days," will happen in Cripple Creek, Colorado, August 11-13, with free admission for all, and one of the most popular events during this three-day historic celebration is the Donkey Derby Race. Teams of two people and one potentially stubborn pack burro "run" a course through the Streets of Cripple Creek, vying to be the first across the finish line. This year, five races, including the final heat, will also feature an exciting Media Race, pitting Radio and TV stations against one another in a quest not to be "Dead Ass Last!" Racing registration opens Saturday morning, July 1st, online at cripplecreekdonkeys.com.

On Friday evening, join your neighbors from all over for a good ole fashioned street dance at the District Museum, located at 510 East Bennett Avenue. The official kick-off of the weekend begins with a dance featuring music by the USAFA "Wild Blue Country" band from 7-9 p.m. Enjoy an excellent brew from the beer garden and food truck food at its finest.

Saturday will begin with the “Best Parade Ever at 9,494 Feet" starting at 11:00 am, with this year's Grand Marshall, Corporal Keith Hoyle, leading the way down Bennett Avenue. Corporal Hoyle is a seven-year member of the Cripple Creek Police Force and a survivor of stage four cancer. He is honored for his service to the City and his brave and successful battle against cancer. Joining Corporal Hoyle will be the Fort Carson Mounted Color Guard, the Cripple Creek Donkeys, the Salida Circus, the Geezers Motorcycle Club, a variety of classic cars, and the young royalty of Cripple Creek, and many more. There will be something for everyone.

More than 60 vendors will line the streets throughout the weekend and surround the City Parks and Rec Center, selling everything from Bo Ho clothing, jewelry, and donkey merchandise and collectibles, to shoes, "Bad Ass Soap," and every kind of food imaginable. There will also be many attractions, including gold panning, kids' arcade games, trapeze artists, and a silent auction. Vendors will set up on Friday and open for business in the afternoon. Live Historical re-enactments by the Gold Camp Victorian Society of Cripple Creek will further liven the streets twice on Saturday!

Music is a highlight of any great festival, and Donkey Derby Days will be no exception. Various bands will continue the rhythm after Friday Night's USAFA Wild Blue Country opening. Times of performance will be available on the Cripple Creek Donkeys website and in event information: Friends of the Riders (classic rock and country), the Buschcocks (alternative southern rock), the BUS band, featuring KJ Braithwaite, Joe Uveges and Jim Sokol highlighting Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, and more. Locals love Larry’s Garage Band, a Cripple Creek favorite, featuring tunes from multiple genres from Classic Popular to Country, and the Tenderfoot Bluegrass Band will round out the weekend. All performances on Saturday and Sunday will occur at the Gazebo and City Park at 128 East Bennett Avenue.

The Donkey Derby Days Committee is also running a raffle, featuring a life-size custom-made metal donkey designed by Eric McCue at Iron E Art in Pueblo. Perfect for your garden or lawn, this donkey, painted by professional artist, Douglas Rouse, features Deckers, our youngest member of the herd! A second raffle features a "50/50" drawing, from which the winner will receive half the total value of all 50/50 raffle tickets sold, up to $15,000! Each raffle ticket costs $10 and can be purchased during Donkey Derby Days and at various upcoming events in Cripple Creek, Victor, and Green Mountain Falls.

Wifi service, provided by Teller Wifi, will keep everyone connected and allow everyone to share this exciting weekend in the mountains with friends and family worldwide. Transportation shuttles from the Heritage Center during Donkey Derby Days will travel a set route throughout the City. Additional parking for those wishing to drive into town will be marked.

Mark your calendars now for Donkey Derby Days, 2023 – August 11, 12, and 13.

The annual Donkey Derby Days celebration in Cripple Creek, Colorado, began in 1931 to honor donkeys left behind by miners after more modern equipment replaced them. The original orphaned donkeys were adopted by the City and protected by City Ordinance. Fifteen donkeys make up the herd today and are cared for by the nonprofit all-volunteer "Two Mile High Club," established in 1932. Each year the Club and the City of Cripple Creek celebrate its rich history with these famous "town mascots" leading the way.

To learn more about the Cripple Creek Donkeys, donate, sponsor, or volunteer, visit our website: https://www.cripplecreekdonkeys.com.

This year's festival is brought to you by generous donations from many different supporters, such as the second to fifth grade Girl Scout troop in Falcon, Colorado, and a couple from New York on vacation in Colorado, who were enamored of our donkey herd. Our sponsors include: Wagner Rentals, Predator 4WD, ERA Environmental, Teller Wifi, Veteran Property Colorado, El Pomar Foundation, Windstar Studios, Gold Camp Victorian Society, Coors Banquet, Funky at the Butte, Production Point, the City of Cripple Creek, Wildwood Casino, our host hotel for Donkey Derby Days, and of course, the Two Mile High Club.

