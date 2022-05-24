Family members, caregivers also welcome

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center is hosting a catered lunch as well as a “to-go” option for cancer survivors on June 4, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Cancer Center, 310 East 24th St. The lunch is being provided in partnership with the Cheyenne Regional Foundation.

The lunch is free of charge but an RSVP is strongly recommended to ensure enough food is prepared. Survivors can RSVP online at https://www.cheyenneregional.org/location/cheyenne-regional-foundation/events/cancer-survivor-lunch-2/ or by calling (307) 633-6863 and leaving their name, the number of people attending and their phone number. The deadline to RSVP is June 2.

Cancer Center providers and staff will be on hand to serve food and visit with survivors and their family members and caregivers.

“The focus is to celebrate and recognize anyone who has had to battle cancer—either as a patient, family member or caregiver,” said Ellen Plowman, CRMC’s cancer resource services program manager. “This includes someone who is undergoing treatment now or who has finished treatment.”

Meals will be catered by CRMC’s Food and Nutrition Services and will include a meat and vegetarian option.

Lunch will be served on the center’s east patio and garden area. Parking will be available in the Cancer Center’s parking lot and CRMC’s north parking garage.

For more information, call Plowman at (307) 633-6863.