Proceeds to Benefit CRMC’s Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation Programs

The Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Foundation is hosting its sixth annual Great Bison Shuffle trail run and fundraiser at Terry Bison Ranch south of Cheyenne on September 10.

This year’s Shuffle will feature a half marathon, 10K run, 5K walk/run, 2K walk/run and 1K kids “fun” run.

The scenic course takes place on buffalo trails and gravel roads, with the 5K, 10K and half marathon also crossing into Colorado, making them unique two-state runs.

Proceeds will be used to support CRMC’s cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation programs, which provide supervised exercise and education for patients who have been diagnosed with heart and lung disease.

“Partnering with our Foundation on this event is a great way to raise funds to purchase state-of-the art exercise equipment to benefit our patients,” said Carrie Nix, CRMC’s cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation manager. “It also gives our patients a fun goal to work toward for those who want to participate in one of the walks or runs.”

Nix pointed out that many of CRMC’s pulmonary rehab patients have had COVID-19. “Pulmonary rehab helps these patients regain strength and stamina and reduce symptoms after illness,” she said.

Each Shuffle participant will receive a hot breakfast provided by CRMC’s food service vendor Sodexo at the end of the race. Water and aid stations will also be provided throughout the course.

“This is a unique opportunity to run or walk on an actual working buffalo ranch,” said Scott Fox, the Foundation’s executive director. “The course has amazing views that include wide-open vistas, rolling prairie grasslands and distant mountain ranges. It’s a wonderful, family-friendly place to host a race, and it’s also for a worthwhile cause.”

Big Horn Endurance Racing will chip time the 5K, 10K and half-marathon runners who register prior to race day.

Half-marathon finishers will receive a decal unique to the Shuffle. Top finishers in the 5K, 10K and half marathon will receive their medals through the mail.

Due to the race taking place on a working ranch, dogs are not allowed. Strollers are permitted but could be difficult to push in some areas due to the unpaved surfaces and uneven terrain.

For more information about the Shuffle or to register, go to give.cheyenneregional.org, email foundation@crmcwy.org or call (307) 633-7667.