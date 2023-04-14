Cheyenne Regional Medical Center is hosting its sixth annual stroke symposium on May 6, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This year’s symposium will be in person and will be held in the Laramie County Community College ANB Bank Leadership Center inside the Clay Pathfinder Building, 1400 East College Dr.

Titled “Know Your Risk/Know Your Resources,” the symposium will focus on stroke prevention, the journey of a stroke patient, follow-up stroke care, stroke resource availability and the importance of calling 911 in the event of a stroke.

Keynote speakers will include Dr. Tracie Caller, a neurologist and medical director of CRMC’s stroke program; Dr. Adam Crilly, medical director of CRMC’s emergency department; and Dr. Kathlene Mondanaro, medical director of CRMC’s hospitalist group.

Several stroke and transient ischemic attack survivors will also share their experiences.

Also known as a brain attack, a stroke occurs when blockage stops the flow of blood to the brain or when a blood vessel in or around the brain bursts.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 795,000 Americans suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year. On average, a stroke occurs every 40 seconds in the United States. Strokes are also a leading cause of serious long-term disability in the United States, costing an estimated $53 billion each year in healthcare services, medications and missed days from work.

Leading causes of stroke are high blood pressure, high cholesterol, smoking, obesity, diabetes and atrial fibrillation. About one in three U.S. adults has at least one of these conditions or habits, according to the CDC.

It is recommended that people use “BE FAST” to help identify the warning signs of a stroke and take action:

Balance: Sudden loss of balance or coordination

Eyes: Sudden loss of vision in one or both eyes or double vision

Face: Uneven or drooping smile

Arms: One arm being weak or numb

Speech: Slurred or jumbled speech

Time to Call: Call 911 right away (even if the symptoms go away)

The symposium will include a light continental breakfast and a brain-healthy lunch. Door prizes will also be given away throughout the day.

The fee for this year’s symposium is $25. A portion of the fee will be used to help educate Laramie County residents about strokes.

Registration is available online at cheyenneregional.org/strokesymposium or by calling (307) 996-4705 or emailing stroke.program@crmcwy.org. The deadline to register is May 2.