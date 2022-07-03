Wyoming’s Curt Gowdy State Park is among ten of the best state parks for RVing/Camping, according to a Reader’s Choice contest conducted by USA Today and 10Best.com.

Curt Gowdy finished eighth in voting behind winner Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park Campground, Mo.; 2. Gulf State Park, Ala.; 3. Wilderness State Park, Mich.; 4. Great Plains State Park, Okla.; 5. Vogel State Park, Ga.; 6. Tishomingo State Park, Miss.; and 7. Custer State Park, S.D. Rounding out the top ten is 9. Lost Dutchman State Park, Ariz.; and 10. Cape Disappointment State Park, Wash.

"We here at Curt Gowdy State Park are proud to have been nominated for the 10 best RV parks in America and even more proud we made it to number eight in the whole country,” Curt Gowdy State Park Superintendent Adam McKay said. “The staff here at the park work hard to provide a safe, clean, and enjoyable park to our diverse guests. They truly get all the credit for making this park such a gem in the nation's state park system. Finally, I want to thank all the visitors who come to the park and who voted, you all have shown the world how special Curt Gowdy State Park is."

The 10 Best Choice Award contest launches new categories every other Monday, revealing each category’s 20 nominees. After four weeks of voting the contest closes. Nominees for all categories are chosen by a panel of relevant experts which include a combination of editors from USA Today, editors from 10Best.com, relevant expert contributors and sources for both of these media and Gannett properties.

Results of the contest can be seen here: https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-state-park-for-rving-camping/.

Curt Gowdy State Park, named for the renowned sportscaster, is located between Laramie and Cheyenne. There are three reservoirs Granite, Crystal and North Crow which offer excellent fishing. The park also offers nearly 200 campsites suitable for RV and tent camping.

The park also offers some of the best mountain biking trails in the region suitable for all abilities.

Within the park is Hynds Lodge, which is listed on the National Register, as well as an amphitheater available for concerts, theater productions and many other cultural activities.