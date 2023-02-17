This Summer, Curt Gowdy State Park and the Gowdy Family provides a special place where children can experience and learn about love, kindness and inclusion.

On June 10, 2023, Curt Gowdy State Park proudly celebrates the opening of a new American venue, Little House on the Park, a center specifically to the park’s mission of kindness education.

Curt Gowdy State Park takes great pride and strives toward excellence in the mission of compassion, caring and wellness for children and families from all walks of life.

Little House on the Park will embrace, teach and inspire the importance and emotions of kindness on all levels of children between the ages of 3 to 12 years old.

The programming involves arts, crafts and special programs that will be guided by a strong and loving staff to always enforce the true messages of kindness.

Little House on the Park will offer children from all over the world and our communities an experience of important education and love. Our mission is to touch the soul, hearts and spirit of children so that they will understand and fall in love with kindness.

Little House on the Park is the first of its kind in an American park system and promises to be an educational, magical and important part of a child's life now and in the future.

One of America's top destinations and a landmark of American legacy, Curt Gowdy State Park just west of Cheyenne, excels in outstanding recreational activities, such as mountain biking, camping, hiking and water sports for all

For questions or to get involved in the journey of kindness, call Christina Bird, District Manager, at 307-631-1110.