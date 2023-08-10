Curt Gowdy State Park joined by Adaptive Adventures and the Cheyenne Veterans Administration presents a multi-sport day showcasing adaptive equipment for individuals with accessibility needs in the outdoors.

This exciting event, scheduled for August 24 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., will help guests with accessibility needs discover a community that can help them recreate outside.

“Adaptive Adventures is excited to partner with Curt Gowdy State Park and the Cheyenne VA Medical Center to bring this inclusive and accessible multi-sport experience to individuals with physical disabilities and their families,” Adaptive Adventures Executive Director Chelsea Elder said. “Adaptive recreation provides individuals the opportunity to gain greater independence, to improve their overall physical and mental health and to experience camaraderie in an inclusive community. Adaptive Adventures provides cutting edge equipment, highly skilled staff and innovative adaptations to make the perceived impossible... possible regardless of an individual's disability or perceived physical limitations."

If you or a family member have accessibility needs, feel free to join us and discover the possibilities created by adaptive recreation.

Events will be hosted at the Curt Gowdy Visitor Center and the Granite Springs Boat Ramp. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Adaptive Adventures will have adaptive bikes, a mobile climbing wall, and kayaks available for visitors to try.

An introduction to dragon boat racing will occur at 1 p.m., and then again at 3 p.m. - please register to reserve a space!

Informational tables will feature more outdoor opportunities and ways to engage with a community of people focused on making the outdoors more accessible.

Park fees are waived for participants and Adaptive Adventures will be providing food through Gypsy Jacks concession.

To register and for more information on this event, please visit the Adaptive Adventures webpage at adaptiveadventures.org or Wyoming State Parks at wyoparks.wyo.gov