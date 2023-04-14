The Wyoming State Museum, Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, Laramie County Library, and Cheyenne Depot Museum have initiated a call for local artists to create original artwork for the 2023 Día de los Muertos community celebrations.

Submissions are due by 11:59 pm MST on June 11, 2023. Work must be completed by August 18, 2023. Applications and more information can be found at wyomuseum.wyo.gov/artists.

Cheyenne’s DDLM celebrations offer public places to celebrate and a variety of opportunities to learn about the history, traditions, and significance of DDLM. The celebrations are family-friendly and inclusive of all people. Artwork must be appropriate for children. We encourage artists to reflect on their own cultural and traditional connections to DDLM when creating their artwork. Artists should consider the following goals when creating their proposal:

· Represent the cultural significance of Día de los Muertos in a visually compelling way

· Appeal to multigenerational families and people of all ages

· Represent the diversity of people, places, and cultures who celebrate DDLM.

Artists should be members of a community that celebrates DDLM. Artists of all mediums (visual arts, music, theater, dance, folk and traditional arts, etc.) are encouraged to apply. However, the winning artist must create a work of art that will work well for print and digital advertising. If an artist creates a 3D work of art, the piece will need to be portrayed in 2D so it will meet marketing needs.

Please contact Melisa McChesney at 307-630-2573 or melisa.mcchesney@wyo.gov if you have any questions regarding your eligibility for this call or if you need a paper application.