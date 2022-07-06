For half a century, Dancers’ Workshop has been inspiring locals of all ages with the power of dance. The upcoming week-long celebration will include an internationally-celebrated roster of performances, community events, and more.

It began, as so many stories with such deep mountain roots do, with a handful of passionate, inspired locals in a low-slung hand-built log cabin. Perched along the crystal clear Fish Creek at the base of Teton Pass, the historic restaurant of Nora’s Fish Creek Inn hosted some of the first dance classes in 1972. Surrounded by pushed-aside tables and chairs, couples spun and swung across the rustic floor in worn-smooth cowboy boots, honing their skills at one of the valley’s most iconic pastimes: Country Western Swing Dancing.

As Dancers’ Workshop embarks on its fiftieth year of bringing dance and movement to Jackson Hole, a great many things have changed. From these humble beginnings, the steadfast vision and creative drive of those involved created a flourishing world-class organization. Dancers’ Workshop is proud to now offer classes for all ages of students, from toddlers to seniors, featuring a diversity of styles, levels, and instructors. Additionally, as the home of the professional Contemporary Dance Wyoming company and the Junior Repertory Company, Dancers’s Workshop provides exceptional dance education on par with some of the world’s most revered institutions.

“Our inspiration over the years has come from many places: countless individuals, leaders, ideas, students, instructors, and visiting artists,” says Babs Case, Artistic Director of Dancers’ Workshop. “We’re celebrating the incredible diversity of influences and the many lives that have come together over the course of our history to form what Dancers’ Workshop has become, and all that it can be in the years ahead.”

Dancers’ Workshop now hosts choreographers, dance companies, and other artists from across the globe giving Jackson locals and visitors alike unparalleled access to some of the greatest talent of our time. In the intimacy of the modestly-sized Center Theater, audiences enjoy exceptional performances from award-winning companies and individuals — an almost unheard-of experience for a small town. “We truly bring the most brilliant forces in the world of dance here and make them accessible to our own community,” says Case.

Through this monumental growth and expansion into excellence, a few important things have endured. The deep local connection and dedication to Jackson Hole, and an unwavering belief that movement and art enrich everyone’s life have guided Dancers’ Workshop over the decades. (And you’ll still find Country Western Swing Dance on the list of classes, too.)

The 50th Anniversary Season at Dancers’ Workshop promises to be truly unforgettable. The 50th Anniversary Celebration Gala Week — from July 23-29 — will include a diversity of events from a kickoff Western Swing Dance BBQ at Nora’s Fish Creek Inn to alumni gatherings and showcases, to classes with visiting companies to free community performances. The crowning events will be the 50th Anniversary Golden Gala on the evening of Thursday, July 28 and the Community Performance on the evening of Friday, July 29. View the full lineup and schedule here.

Internationally-celebrated companies and individuals participating in this sparkling series of classes and performances include New York City Ballet MOVES, Savion Glover, Alonzo King/LINES Ballet, SWAY, Contemporary Dance Wyoming, David Dorfman, Lisa Morgan, Babs Case, and more.

The season will close with a residence and performance of the celebrated David Dorfman Dance Company in October, followed by the beloved tradition of the Dancers’ Workshop Winter Production in December.

“This season is truly a celebration of the most exceptional and treasured elements of Dancers’ Workshop,” says Erin Roy, Executive Director. “Some of the world’s most respected and accomplished dance companies are coming to Jackson Hole to offer mentorship and leadership to our young and aspiring dancers, as well as to share with the community their incredible art. At the same time, we’re honoring the journey that we’ve been on as an organization over the past five decades, and all of the ways that movement has enriched lives here in our own community.”

View the full lineup for the 50th Anniversary Season at Dancers’ Workshop here, and follow the organization on Facebook and Instagram for more details and elements of this tremendous milestone.