18th Annual Day of Giving Friday, May 12: Choose One Way to Give and Help Those in Need!

-Greta Morrow, Day of Giving Board

If you’ve been concerned about the huge numbers of people struggling to provide for their families or facing the day-to-day struggles that come with disability or illness, participating in the Day of Giving on May 12 is a way for all of us to come together and make their lives easier.

This year’s Day of Giving in Cheyenne is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kiwanis Community House in Lions Park, and it’s a time for everyone to drop off donations that will help 15 area agencies serving people in these tough circumstances. We hope everyone will look at the list of ways to give and drive out to the event to give in that way. Drop off a bag of groceries, a couple of jugs of laundry detergent or razor and shaving cream. Maybe donate durable medical equipment or medical supplies you no longer need at the Good Health Will truck in the parking lot at the Kwanis Community House that day, or make sure you bring your old cell phones and chargers give them to the members of Frontier Lions Club inside the KCH, or if you want to help with our year-round work make a cash donation to our year-round efforts of buying items to help area agencies meet client needs. Every penny of your donation will go toward these purchases!

We have added a new way to give this year, one that will help those who seek housing, find an unfurnished apartment, but then cannot afford to buy the bare essentials. The Fresh Start Program at Habitat for Humanity provides vouchers to clients at four of the local agencies we help. Their clients can ‘spend’ these vouchers at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore for basics such as a table and chairs, sofa, chest of drawers, lamp, bed frame, and kitchenware. If you have such gently used items, dropping them off at the Habitat for Humanity big box truck at the Kiwanis Community House on May 12 will mean an improved life for a family struggling to get by.

Please join us on May 12! For more information go to www.cheyennedayofgiving.org, visit us on Facebook at Cheyenne Day of Giving, or call 307-274-1044 to talk with a Day of Giving Board member.

Donate:

-Non-perishable food

-Personal care items, including packages of new underwear

-Medical supplies (lancets, CPAP machines, ice therapy machines . . .)

-Durable medical equipment (wheelchairs, crutches, hospital beds . . . )

-Used prescription eyeglasses and hearing aids

-Used cell phones (for abused women at Safehouse to call 911)

-Craft items (for Boys & Girls Club and Magic City)

-Blood (Go to www.donor.vitalant.org or call 638-3326 for an appt 10 a.m. -2 p.m. at Day of Giving.)

-Leftover prescription medication to Wyoming Medication Donation Program ( Bring to event; do not collect ahead of time.)

-Gently used furniture and housewares to help outfit unfurnished apartments. No used mattresses, pillows, or bedding.

Also:

-Learn how to register online as a bone marrow or organ/eye/tissue donor