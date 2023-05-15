Thanks to all who donated at the Youth Event on May 11 and the 18th Annual Day of Giving on May 12!
The Day of Giving Board wants to thank every donor who gave at our events on May 11 or 12, contributed to pre-event collections, or made financial donations to our year-round efforts. We set a record for food and personal care items donated, but most importantly, area residents made sure thousands of our neighbors in need will receive the help they need!
By 6 p.m. Friday, all donations had been sorted and delivered to area agencies; Habitat for Humanity had 70 boxes of housewares and 15 furniture items for their Fresh Start Program; Good Health Will had loaded 139 pieces of durable medical equipment and 1,579 pounds of medical supplies, and Day of Giving had received an additional $13,072, every penny of which will go toward making purchases that help 10 area agencies meet client needs throughout the year.
Following is a list showing preliminary results for this year’s efforts:
Businesses and community groups helping 59
Congregations helping 69
Nonperishable food and personal care items 25,515 pounds
Portion from the Youth Event 10,150 pounds
Craft items 72 boxes
Portion from the Youth Event 6 boxes
Leftover prescription medications 256 pounds
Medical supplies 1,579 pounds
Blood products donated at Day of Giving 17 units
Durable medical equipment 139 pieces
Used eyeglasses 954 pairs
Used hearing aids 63
Hearing aid batteries 45 dozen
Used cell phones 79
Housewares for Fresh Start Program 70 boxes
Furniture for Fresh Start Program 15 items
Cash donations made at event $13,072
In-kind donations Invaluable!