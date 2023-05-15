Thanks to all who donated at the Youth Event on May 11 and the 18th Annual Day of Giving on May 12!

The Day of Giving Board wants to thank every donor who gave at our events on May 11 or 12, contributed to pre-event collections, or made financial donations to our year-round efforts. We set a record for food and personal care items donated, but most importantly, area residents made sure thousands of our neighbors in need will receive the help they need!

By 6 p.m. Friday, all donations had been sorted and delivered to area agencies; Habitat for Humanity had 70 boxes of housewares and 15 furniture items for their Fresh Start Program; Good Health Will had loaded 139 pieces of durable medical equipment and 1,579 pounds of medical supplies, and Day of Giving had received an additional $13,072, every penny of which will go toward making purchases that help 10 area agencies meet client needs throughout the year.