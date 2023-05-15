Day of Giving List photo

A list of organizations and businesses that support Day of Giving.

Thanks to all who donated at the Youth Event on May 11 and the 18th  Annual Day of Giving on May 12!

 

The Day of Giving Board wants to thank every donor who gave at our events on May 11 or 12, contributed to pre-event collections, or made financial donations to our year-round efforts.  We set a record for food and personal care items donated, but most importantly, area residents made sure thousands of our neighbors in need will receive the help they need!

 

By 6 p.m. Friday, all donations had been sorted and delivered to area agencies; Habitat for Humanity had 70 boxes of housewares and 15 furniture items for their Fresh Start Program; Good Health Will had loaded 139 pieces of durable medical equipment and 1,579 pounds of medical supplies, and Day of Giving had received an additional $13,072, every penny of which will go toward making purchases that help 10 area agencies meet client needs throughout the year. 

 

Following is a list showing preliminary results for this year’s efforts:

 

Businesses and community groups helping                              59

Congregations helping                                                               69                                                

Nonperishable food and personal care items                     25,515 pounds

      Portion from the Youth Event                                        10,150 pounds

Craft items                                                                                 72 boxes

      Portion from the Youth Event                                                 6 boxes

Leftover prescription medications                                            256 pounds

Medical supplies                                                                   1,579 pounds

Blood products donated at Day of Giving                                   17 units

Durable medical equipment                                                     139 pieces

Used eyeglasses                                                                      954 pairs

Used hearing aids                                                                      63

Hearing aid batteries                                                                  45 dozen

Used cell phones                                                                       79

Housewares for Fresh Start Program                                        70 boxes

Furniture for Fresh Start Program                                              15 items

Cash donations made at event                                         $13,072

In-kind donations                                                               Invaluable!

Tags