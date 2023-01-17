It's definitely Day of Giving season . . . and we start with getting on the public radar and raising money for our year-round work of making purchases that help 10 area agencies meet client needs. Requests for help have gone way up and with inflation raising prices, we hope the public will support this fundraiser.

Day of Giving Texas Roadhouse fundraiser February 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Cheyenne Day of Giving is entering its 18th year of helping area residents who are in great need or dealing with major health issues. We have a yearly event in May, and the rest of the year, we use financial donations to make purchases that help ten area agencies meet client needs. In the current economic climate, we are fielding more requests for help and would greatly appreciate the public's support of this fundraiser.

Here are the details:

What: Texas Roadhouse fundraiser, with 100% of proceeds going to Day of Giving’s year-round work of making purchases that help clients in need at a dozen local agencies. www.cheyennedayofgiving.org

When: Tuesday, February 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Texas Roadhouse, 1931 Bluegrass Circle

More information: Purchase tickets for $16 each and receive a lunch of BBQ pulled pork, corn, Caesar salad, and a roll, with drink included for dine-in orders. $8 of each ticket will go to help Day of Giving. Deliveries are available for orders of 5 or more meals. Please purchase tickets by January 27.

Contacts for tickets: Jeanne 307-630-2035 (call or text)