The Day of Giving Board is gearing up for this year's events - Youth Event on May 12 and 17th Annual Day of Giving on May 13. This fundraiser will get Day of Giving on public radar and will raise money for our behind-the-scenes, year-round work to make purchases that help 10 area agencies meet client needs. Every penny of the $6 per ticket we will receive for the lunch fundraiser will go toward that work.
Texas Roadhouse fundraiser for Day for Day of Giving:
Buy a $12 ticket for lunch of BBQ pulled pork, corn, Caesar salad, and rolls at Texas Road House on February 3, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. $6 of each ticket sold will go entirely to help Day of Giving make purchases for ten area agencies working with clients in great need. Lunch pick-up is available at the restaurant, and deliveries can be scheduled for orders of 5 or more meals. Call or text Jeanne at 630-2035 for tickets by January 27.