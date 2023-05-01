The Day of Giving Board has been working for months to prepare for this year’s 10th Annual Youth Event from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, and the 18th Annual Day of Giving on Friday, May 12, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Both will be at the Kiwanis Community House in Lions Park and will offer the opportunity for donors to drive up curbside and drop-off donations to volunteers. Our goal is that everyone who is able will choose one of the many ways to give and join in our community-wide effort to bring all the help possible to those who are sick or in dire financial straits!

The Day of Giving Youth Event on May 11 has been organized this year with the help of the Mayor’s Youth Council. The youth will be focusing only on food, personal care items, and craft items and will be doing all the jobs the adults will do the next day, always with plenty of adults watching to make sure things are going well. The youth will unload donations, thank donors, sort donations according to the wish lists of ten area agencies, box them up, and have them ready for delivery beginning at 8 o’clock the next morning. The Cheyenne Board of Realtors will be supporting the Youth Event by collecting nonperishable food and personal care items from shoppers at both Albertsons stores during the day. Last year, the youth processed over 8,000 pounds of donations in three hours and could see for themselves that they were facilitating help for their age peers in great need.

For the next day, the 18th Annual Day of Giving, we have added an additional way to give. This year, we are asking for donations of gently used furniture and housewares, including kitchen items, to help families who have finally been able to get housing but end up renting an unfurnished apartment and simply cannot afford to purchase items needed to outfit it. Habitat for Humanity will have their big box truck parked at the Kiwanis Community House on May 12 to accept such items. Habitat will work with area agencies to provide families in need with vouchers so they can visit the ReStore and use the vouchers to ‘buy’ the items they need to furnish their apartment. In other words, dropping off donations at the Day of Giving will help turn a bare apartment that is purely shelter into a home!

The other ways to give at the 18th Annual Cheyenne Day of Giving include donating the following: nonperishable food, personal care items, craft items, durable medical equipment and medical supplies, leftover prescription medications, used eyeglasses and hearing aids, used cell phones. We also ask donors to come inside the Kiwanis Community House and give blood between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Vitalant blood drive and to learn about how to be a prospective bone marrow or organ/eye/tissue donor.

Day of Giving will also greatly appreciate financial donations to help with its year-round work of making purchases to help supported agencies meet client needs. Day of Giving spends almost $70,000 each year making such purchases. Because we are an all-volunteer effort and our very low overhead is covered by two annual pledges, all cash received at the event will go 100% for such purchases.

We hope May 11 and 12 will be a time for our community to focus on providing as much help as possible to our neighbors in dire financial straits or dealing with illness and disability.

Agencies Day of Giving supports: (* indicates agencies that receive year-round support.)

Be the Match – registers prospective bone marrow donors

Boys & Girls Club *

Comea House*

Donor Alliance – registers potential organ/eye/tissue donors

Family Promise of Cheyenne*

Frontier Lions Club – collects used eyeglasses, hearing aids, and cell phones with chargers

Good Health Will – collects durable medical equipment and medical supplies at the event

Habitat for Humanity Fresh Start Program

Magic City*

Needs*

Safehouse*

St. Joseph’s Food Pantry *

Salvation Army*

Unaccompanied Students Initiative*

Vitalant – blood drive inside the Kiwanis Community House 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; drop in or call 638-3326 for an appointment

Wyoming Coalition for the Homeless*

Wyoming Medication Donation Program – collects leftover prescription medication at the event

Day of Giving drop-off points for donors who cannot come out to the event

Avenues Physical Therapy - 611 West 18th Street

B & B Appliance - 714 Central Avenue

First Education Federal Credit Union - 120 West Carlson

Flippers Family Arcade – 1617 Capitol Avenue

Laramie County Chiropractic - 611 East Carlson, #101

Pinnacle Bank - two locations - 3518 Dell Range Blvd. and 1700 Good Night Trail

REMAX Capitol Properties - 4000 Central Avenue, Ste. 1

Whispering Chase - 4350 East Lincolnway

*Donations of leftover prescription medications cannot be dropped off at these locations. They must be brought to the Kiwanis Community House between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on May 12.