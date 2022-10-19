Celebrate your loved ones that have passed on and learn about the cultural traditions, folk art, and history of the Day of the Dead!
Across Latin America it is believed that the passageway between the real world and the spirit world opens each year on November 1 and 2. For two days, deceased loved ones can come back and visit their living relatives, who celebrate with music, dancing, food, art, and offerings.
Join us on November 5 between 10 am and 2 pm to:
- Learn about and create your own delicious sugar skulls (or “Calaveras”);
- Create beautiful Papel Picado (or “pecked paper”) decorations;
- Watch dance performances from Los Angelitos Unidos y los Rayos del Sol;
- Discover how the annual monarch butterfly migration creates an important connection between the living and the dead;
- Play Loteria to learn some Spanish words;
- See altars (or “Ofrendas”) set up by community members and students;
- And eat delicious foods from local vendors!