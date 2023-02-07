Twenty years ago today, on February 8, 2003, 32 year old Shawny Lee Smith was found deceased in a field off Highway 85 in Weld County, Colorado, just ¼ mile from the Wyoming state line. Law enforcement quickly determined that Shawny was the victim of a homicide. In the late evening of February 6, or early morning of February 7, 2003, Shawny was at the Cowboy South Bar, 312 South Greeley Highway in Cheyenne, which is today the location of the Outlaw Saloon.
Shawny’s death left behind grieving family and friends, including her two children, who have been without answers for two decades. Unfortunately, Shawny’s mother passed away without ever knowing what happened to her daughter. Today, we are asking for the public’s help in finding those answers. Investigators continue to work diligently to follow up on every tip we receive and investigate all possible scenarios. For those who have already assisted in this investigation, thank you for your cooperation; we will likely be asking for your help again. However, we know there are people who have information regarding the circumstances of Shawny’s death who have not yet spoken with law enforcement. Sometimes people have information but do not come forward because they feel it may not be important.
Regardless of how insignificant you think your information might be, or whether you think we are already aware of it, please contact us and allow us to make that determination. Additionally, people may have been hesitant to share information due to close relationships with those who could be involved, or out of concern for their own safety or reputation. People may also be unknowingly brought into a situation by the person or persons responsible.
Relationships and loyalties can change, as do people and their perspectives. No matter the circumstances, it is not too late to come forward and help give Shawny’s family and friends the answers they deserve. Information can be shared, even anonymously, with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation by calling 307 777-7181 or contacting us via our website at https://wyomingdci.wyo.gov/.