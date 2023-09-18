The Downtown Development Authority (DDA) Board has selected Logan Simpson to update the DDA’s Plan of Development at its special board meeting on Thursday, September 14th.

A Downtown Development Plan is a tool a community uses to guide development in its core downtown area. These plans can focus on unique characteristics of the downtown area by customizing the planning process and land use regulations in the area. Recent board discussions have occurred regarding the need to update the 1991 Plan of Development to align with amendments in 1993, 2006, 2016, and 2018 and to incorporate elements of other downtown plans. The original plan and subsequent amendments are online at the DDA’s website, www.cheyennecity.org/dda.

“I’m thrilled with the board’s foresight to update this plan and approve this contract,” said Charles Bloom, Cheyenne’s Planning & Development Director. “This update is the key to unlocking a brighter, more prosperous future for our downtown. Get ready for a transformation that will breathe additional life into our urban core and make it a beacon of progress for generations to come.”

At the July 13th, 2023, DDA Board meeting, a selection committee comprised of board members Dave Teubner, Danica Mrozinsky, Janelle Rose, and Pete Laybourn was established. The selection committee met on September 6th, 2023, to discuss consultant selection based on a scoring rubric. Proposals were solicited from AVI PC, Ayres, and Logan Simpson. Based on scoring, the committee selected Logan Simpson be awarded the contract.

Logan Simpson has completed more than 200 land use plans in every western state. While Fort Collins-based, the company has project staff located in Cheyenne and has worked throughout Wyoming. The Logan Simpson proposal can be viewed here. The cost of the new plan is not to exceed $99,500.

“With local knowledge and a deep commitment to Cheyenne and Downtown, we have the experience - and our multi-disciplinary firm of 170 professionals has the resources - to lead the team, meet the schedule, and realize the goals of the project,” said Bruce Meighen, AICP, Logan Simpson’s Project Principal.

The work will include an audit of the current Plan of Development, as well as a robust public engagement piece that includes website and online engagement, as well as in-person events. The engagement approach is designed to keep community members informed throughout the planning process, gather feedback, including demographic data, at critical points, and create local champions. A comment tracking system will ensure the project will hear from a broad representative demographic, including residents, business owners, employees, elected and appointed officials, visitors to the area, community groups and nonprofits, and other invested partners.