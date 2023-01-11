Phillip Nelson Taylor, a Wyoming inmate, died Wednesday January 11, 2023, at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington, WY.
Taylor was convicted of First Degree Murder in Laramie County Wyoming and sentenced to life in the First Judicial District Court in Cheyenne, Wyoming by Judge Johnson on September 25, 1981.
Taylor was born on January 19, 1951 in Battle Creek, MI.
Per Wyoming Department of Corrections policy, an autopsy will be conducted to determine cause of death.
WDOC does not release protected health information.