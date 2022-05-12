Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee announced her bid for re-election today. Lee has served as county clerk since her appointment to the position in June 2016 and election in 2018.

The County Clerk serves as the county’s chief election officer, clerk to the Board of County Commissioners, and budget officer. The office is responsible for elections, budget and finance, vehicle titles, real estate and document recordings and filings, recordkeeping, marriage licenses, liquor licenses and other permits.

In 2017 Lee implemented e-recording so businesses and individuals could record documents without having to mail or bring them into the office.

“E-recording made it possible for businesses to operate continuously during COVID-19 restrictions without disruptions in service, and it now accounts for the majority of real estate transactions in our office,” said Lee.

Lee cited her office’s work to ensure the preservation and accessibility of Commissioners’ meeting minutes, land records and other documents dating from 1868 by digitizing records and making them available to the public online.

She pointed to a number of improvements in the conduct and security of elections, including the acquisition of new voting equipment in 2020, securing grant funds for cameras and other security measures in election areas, ID scanners for election judges, more voter information and outreach, and participation in post-election audit pilots in conjunction with the Secretary of State’s office.

The Clerk’s office was recently recognized by the Secretary of State for outstanding contributions that have improved efficiencies in local election administration.

Under Lee’s leadership, Commissioners have approved the county’s budget prior to the start of the July 1 fiscal year which enables offices to run more efficiently.

“I am committed to providing quality, up-to-date services and information to the people of Laramie County and our office works as a team to find innovative ways to improve and expand services in a cost-effective manner,” Lee said.

Lee grew up in a military family and has called Cheyenne home since 1976. She previously worked in the election division of the Secretary of Secretary, the State Auditor’s office, the Community College Commission, and the Wyoming Education Association. Her experience also includes project management, communications, teaching, and providing technical advice and assistance on elections in a number of countries.