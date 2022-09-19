Laramie County Community College’s first residence hall will have its new name, Foundation Hall, recognized during a dedication ceremony at 4 p.m. Sept. 29.
Located on the southwest side of LCCC’s Cheyenne campus, Foundation Hall is connected to Blue Hall on its east side and is adjacent to Gold Hall to its west. The buildings will be home to more than 340 students living on campus beginning in the Fall 2022 semester.
Foundation Hall, completed in 1989, was originally owned by the LCCC Foundation, an organization separate from the college itself. Ownership of the building was transferred to the college years later. In 2019, the LCCC Foundation Board of Directors committed a gift to the college in order to officially name the building Foundation Hall. In making a gift to LCCC for the naming rights, the LCCC Foundation maintains its unique connection to the special building.
“We are excited to recognize the years of dedication and support that the LCCC Foundation has provided to the College,” said Lisa Trimble, vice president of advancement. “We are so grateful to our board members that engaged with the College, many years ago, to help make residential options available to our students at LCCC.”
Naming the original residence hall where thousands of students first opened the door to higher education Foundation Hall carries special significance, said Billie Addleman, LCCC Foundation Board of Directors president.
“This recognition honors the legacy of LCCC Foundation's past, present and future directors, employees and donors,” Addleman said. “While the mission of the LCCC Foundation is to engage our community and support LCCC, it begins and ends with the students.”
Established in 1968, the LCCC Foundation supports LCCC through solicitation and management of private donations, along with state matching support. The Foundation has an endowment of nearly $50 million dollars and provides more than 440 individual scholarships, helping students with the financial costs of attending college.
Past foundation board members, employees, students and the community at-large are invited to the dedication, which will take place near the new Foundation Hall sign on the south side of the building facing College Drive. Light refreshments and a tour of Foundation Hall’s first floor will follow the dedication. Free public parking is available in Lot L. In case of rain, the dedication will take place in the Blue Hall lobby.