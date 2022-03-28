Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Rain showers in the morning then blustery with a few rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Morning high of 50F with temps falling to near 35. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy with on and off snow showers early. Clear skies later. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.