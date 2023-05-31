During their most recent meeting, the State Central Committee of the Wyoming Democratic Party unanimously passed a resolution in support of access to public lands in the Equality State.

The resolution was drafted and brought by Wyoming State Representative and House Minority Leader Mike Yin, who additionally serves as a Democratic State Committeeman for Teton County.

“I applaud the ruling by Judge Skavdahl. Public lands belong to all of us, and no one should be able to prevent access to those lands we all cherish.” - Wyoming State Representative Mike Yin

Additionally, the resolution calls on the Wyoming State Legislature to pass legislation codifying recent actions of the courts and enshrining legal access to public lands in state statutes.

Full text of the resolution is included below.

A Resolution In Support Of Access To Public Lands.

WHEREAS, public lands and hunting are part of Wyoming’s heritage that should be passed down to future generations.

WHEREAS, the courts have ruled in favor of hunters corner crossing from public land to an adjacent public land parcel.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED THAT THE WYOMING DEMOCRATIC PARTY requests that the legislature enacts legislation to enshrine in statute legal access for all public lands.

When a member of the public moves from one public land parcel to another public land parcel without setting foot on private land, they are exercising their rights and freedoms to access public lands.

Passed Unanimously by the State Central Committee of the Wyoming Democratic Party on Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Riverton, WY.