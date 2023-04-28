The Wyoming Department of Corrections (WDOC) Director Daniel Shannon is pleased to announce the promotion of the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution (WMCI) Captain Steven Chulski to Major at the WMCI.

The promotion is effective Monday May 1, 2023.

Captain Chulski started as an Officer at the Wyoming State Penitentiary in January 2008 and, in May 2010, promoted to Corporal.

In February 2011, he accepted a transfer to WMCI and was promoted up through the ranks, becoming a Sergeant in October 2014, Lieutenant in April 2017 and then Captain in January 2022.

Throughout the course of his career, he has been a part of the WDOC’s POST certified Practitioner Lecturer and General Instructor, teaching in-service classes and classes on PREA and Professional Boundaries, a member of the Sexual Assault Response Team, and a Basic Investigator.

In 2016, he took on the role of Emergency Preparedness Coordinator for WMCI and then as the Statewide Emergency Preparedness Coordinator for the WDOC in December 2022.

His vast correctional experience will significantly benefit the department and the facility.

In accepting the position Captain Chulski commented “I appreciate the opportunity I have been given and I look forward to what the future holds.