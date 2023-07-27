Wyoming Department of Corrections (WDOC) Director Dan Shannon

recently announced new assignments for two long standing employees: Deputy Administrator Kayla Opdahl and Deputy Warden Marlena McManis.

Ms. Opdahl will become the Deputy Administrator of Legislative and Community Affairs and Deputy Warden McManis will transition into her new role as the Policy and Planning Manager.

Ms. Opdahl’s position of Deputy Administrator of Legislative and

Community Affairs is a new role within the WDOC and will report to

the Director.

Ms. Opdahl will transfer to this position effective September 1, 2023, or as determined by the administration.

In this capacity Ms. Opdahl will work with the Director and senior leadership to implement the major policy initiatives of the WDOC, and handle legislative projects, inquiries and annual reports.

In addition, she will address constituent concerns and questions.

Ms. Opdahl was hired by the Department in 2009 as Field Service Agent. She has also held positions as Reentry Coordinator, Policy and Planning Manager, and Deputy Administrator of Programs for the WDOC and has distinguished herself as a key management team member.

Ms. Opdahl holds a Bachelors of Science in Political Science and a Masters of Public Administration, both from the University of Wyoming.

Mrs. McManis will be transitioning into her new role as the Policy and Planning Manager effective September 1, 2023, or as determined by the administration.

In this capacity, Mrs. McManis will oversee the development and maintenance of department operating policies.

Ms. McManis joined the department in September 2006 as a caseworker for the out-of-state team at the Wyoming State Penitentiary.

In 2009, she became one of several staff to serve as adjunct instructors in Guernsey to prepare staff for the opening of the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution.

Since then, she has been promoted through the ranks of Case Team

Leader, Institutional Reentry Coordinator, and Unit Manager to her current role as Deputy Warden, which she has held since October 2020.

Mrs. McManis received her associates from Middle Georgia College and her Bachelors in Psychology and Criminal Justice from Georgia

College and State University.

Mrs. McManis has participated in many department initiatives through the years and earned the Certified Corrections Executive (CCE) designation through American Correctional Association in March 2022.

Director Shannon commented "It is with great privilege to announce the advancements of WDOC Policy Manager Marlena McManis And Deputy Administrator Kayla Opdahl. These appointments are a testament to WDOC's strong culture of recognizing and cultivating employee growth."